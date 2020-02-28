Joseph Benavidez Says It’s ‘Refreshing’ Without Henry Cejudo At Flyweight

Joseph Benavidez sees the good in not having to deal with Henry Cejudo’s antics.

This Saturday night (Feb. 29), Benavidez will share the Octagon with Deiveson Figueiredo. The bout will be contested for the vacant UFC flyweight title. Benavidez vs. Figueiredo will headline UFC Norfolk inside the Chartway Arena.

Benavidez Talks Not Dealing With Cejudo’s Antics

Cejudo is now known for being the “King of Cringe.” His shtick has drawn the ire of many but it certainly draws attention. Speaking to reporters during media day, Benavidez said he does not miss Cejudo in the flyweight division (via MMAJunkie.com).

“No, honestly not at all,” Benavidez told reporters, including MMA Junkie, on Thursday. “It’s honestly refreshing. This is like, beautiful. We’re in a quiet place. It’s peaceful, like a quiet town; we’re right by the beach. It’s just low-key. It’s nice. I think it would just be a circus with ‘Triple C,’ and not to mention, I already beat him and fought him, and the goal is to win a title, not to beat a guy you’ve already beat. Like that’s the last thing you want to do, honestly. The only thing that’s appealing is the title, not him. So it’s always been about the title, not fighting him again.”

Cejudo referred to himself as “Triple C” as he is an Olympic gold medalist and held both the UFC bantamweight and flyweight titles. Cejudo relinquished his 125-pound gold to focus solely on 135 pounds. Benavidez holds a controversial split decision win over Cejudo.

