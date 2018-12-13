Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo ‘Put On Hold’

We may not be able to see Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo for a while.

Benavidez vs. Figueiredo was expected to take place on the UFC 233 card. That event was scheduled for Jan. 26 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The UFC recently announced that the card has been postponed and several fights have been moved to other events.

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo On Hold

Benavidez vs. Figueiredo was initially thought to have been moved to the UFC Brooklyn card on Jan. 19, but as Damon Martin mentioned the UFC has pumped the brakes on that plan:

Apologies, misread the quote from the UFC. Benavidez vs. Figueiredo is no longer happening— "A flyweight bout between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo has also been put on hold. Benavidez will be brought in as a backup for the Jan. 19 bout between Cejudo and Dillashaw" — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 13, 2018

As the quote makes note of, Benavidez will now serve as an emergency backup for the flyweight title bout between champion Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw. That title bout will headline UFC Brooklyn, which will mark the promotion’s ESPN+ debut.

MMA News has you covered on the latest shifts from the UFC 233 card. It was announced earlier today that Ben Askren vs. former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been moved to UFC 235 on March 2. That card is also expected to feature the return of Nick Diaz.

