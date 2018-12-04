Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Reported for UFC 233

Joseph Benavidez will reportedly be making a flyweight-quick turn around when he checks into the Honda Center in Anaheim California to take on undefeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 233 as reported by the LA Times.

It was just last weekend that Joseph Benavidez turned in the dominant victory over Alex Perez at the TUF 28 Finale to pull what the oddsmakers considered to be an upset, with Benavidez entering that bout as the underdog. Benavidez would earn Performance of the Night honors for his TKO victory over Perez. Joseph Benavidez’s career has been decorated with one victory after another and has currently won seven of his last eight bouts.

Deiveson Figueiredo has also become quite accustomed to winning and is yet to learn first hand what a setback feels like. Currently ranked #5 in the world, a victory over #3-ranked Joseph Benavidez will earn Figuieredo a spot in the top three of the rankings and a potential title shot, should the flyweight division continue after the event. Then again, with this bout being scheduled on the same night as Henry Cejudo’s title defense against T.J. Dillashaw, should Dillashaw not be able to make it to the event, either one of these men may find themselves stepping in on short notice to challenge Cejudo for the flyweight championship.

If finalized, the updated UFC 233 card includes:

Flyweight Championship Bout: Henry Cejudo © vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Is Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo a fight you are excited to see?