Joseph Benavidez vs Ray Borg Possible For UFC 229

Joseph Benavidez vs Ray Borg could very well take place this fall.

Benavidez and Borg are two high-level flyweights. With Demetrious Johnson unseated on the 125-pound throne and possibly being sidelined for two injuries, the flyweight division is more open than ever. Benavidez and Borg may get their chance to shine two months from now.

Damon Martin recently broke some news. He revealed that Benavidez vs. Borg is being worked on for UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Word broke on behalf of MMANYTT. Check out Martin’s tweet below:

Benavidez was last seen in action back in June. He dropped a split decision to Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 in Chicago. This is about one month sooner of a return fight than Benavidez is used to, but it’s easy to see why he’d want back in so quickly. Benavidez was sidelined for a year and a half due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile for Borg, he’s just happy he can move forward with his life. Borg was set to take on Brandon Moreno at UFC 223, but Conor McGregor had other plans. McGregor hurled a dolly at a bus holding red corner fighters, shattering one of the windows. Glass shards went into Borg’s eyes and he wasn’t cleared to compete. Borg vs. Moreno got rescheduled for UFC Chile, but Borg’s infant son suffered from Hydrocephalus and had to undergo two surgeries. Borg’s son recovered and was eventually taken back home.

The main event for UFC 229 is scheduled to be a lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Who is your early pick if Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg ends up being a done deal?