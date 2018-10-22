Joseph Duffy’s UFC Return Targeted For UFC Adelaide

After nearly a year, “Irish” Joseph Duffy is likely to return to the Octagon later this year. Duffy hasn’t fought since UFC 217 in November of last year. He was finished by James Vick in the final second of the second round of their contest. It marked the end of a two-fight win streak. It looks like Duffy has his eyes on returning against a tested UFC veteran.

After dealing with injuries and shoulder surgery recovery, Duffy is finally ready to get back into the cage. Damon Martin was able to confirm that the UFC is working on booking Duffy’s return for UFC Adelaide on December 1st against Ross Pearson. Pearson has had a rough go of it in the past few years. In his past six fights, he has only managed to pick up one victory. That being a unanimous decision over Mizuto Hirota.

In his last outing, he was bested by John Makdessi via unanimous decision in July. Both Pearson and Duffy are fantastic strikers, so this should make for an excellent bout if it can stay on the feet.

What do you think about a possible match-up between Duffy and Pearson?