Josh Barnett Asked For His Release from The UFC

When news broke that Josh Barnett (35-8) was released from the UFC the reasons for his departure were unknown. However, once the word was out Barnett explained to ESPN that he had trouble with the way his situation with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) was handled and feels that the UFC has given too much power to USADA and since he was exonerated, requested to be released.

Barnett told ESPN the release was not yet finalized and they are “working on the terms now.” The time lost awaiting the exoneration which could have had him suspended for four years left him with no fights, which means no income. Not that Barnett puts all his eggs in the basket of the UFC as he does commentary for New Japan Pro Wrestling and is helping produce and compete in Quintet Grappling, a team based submission only tournament promotion in Japan created by fellow Pride Fighting Championship alumni, Kazushi Sakuraba.

“After everything I went through with USADA, and my vindication in that case, I don’t feel comfortable giving the control necessary to USADA that would continue my career in the UFC.” –Josh Barnett via ESPN

Barnett failed an out of competition drug test in 2016 which he took to an independent arbitrator to prove his innocence and that process took a little over a year. Barnett’s last fight in the UFC was against Andre Arlovski at UFC Fight Night 93 where he won via third-round submission. The current state of combat sports leaves fans with a lot of options outside of the UFC and Barnett is certainly a well-known heavyweight that would be a highly sought-after free agent should his release be finalized and granted.

Barnett competes on team Haleo at Quintet which airs on UFC Fight Pass so fans of the “War Master’s” catch wrestling may still be able to see him there if he is done with the UFC. The fact that he asked for a release though may mean free-agency could be tested while Barnett still has a desire to compete.

What do you think Barnett will do if he is granted his release?