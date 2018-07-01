Manager: Josh Barnett is Evaluating Five Offers

It appears Josh Barnett is highly sought after in the free agency market.

Barnett made some waves when he revealed he requested his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “The Warmaster” wanted to explore his options and he doesn’t trust the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after going through arbitration. Barnett ends his second run with the UFC at 3-2.

“The Warmaster’s” manager Leland Lebarre told ESPN that his fighter has five offers. He wouldn’t disclose any details about the offers, but he is happy with how things are turning out. It’s interesting to note that Bellator president Scott Coker recently said there is interest in bringing Barnett to Bellator.

Josh Barnett’s Options

Lebarre said the evaluation process is crucial to ensure that Barnett is completely satisfied with the promotion he fights under:

“I was confident there would be some interest, but we are blown away by the response to his availability. It’s great to see the health of the MMA business outside the UFC is doing so well. We’re taking a minute to evaluate everything based on the highly competitive bids we’ve received.”

At the age of 40, Barnett is no spring chicken but he’s still got some fight left in him. His last bout took place back in Sept. 2016. He defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski via submission. Barnett earned “Performance of the Night” and “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

Barnett has been able to accomplish quite a lot in his mixed martial arts career. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion. He’s also captured Pancrase openweight gold and was the Icon Sport SuperBrawl 13 heavyweight tournament winner. He’ll be looking to add one more title to his collection. As it stands, Barnett’s professional MMA record is 35-8. He’s nabbed 21 submissions and eight knockouts.

Any ideas on the five promotions interested in Josh Barnett?