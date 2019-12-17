Josh Barnett Has Only Two Goals For Bellator Tenure

Josh Barnett is set to make his Bellator debut this Friday when he takes on Ronny Markes in Hawaii.

Should Barnett win this fight, he would immediately become one of the top heavyweights in Bellator, which is his goal. He wants to be the one to dethrone Ryan Bader after an impressive grand prix win.

“Tough dude, he really asserted himself in that [Bellator heavyweight grand prix] and had some great performances,” Barnett said to MMA Junkie. “I think it would be foolish to ever discount Bader or to undermine what he’s done, but I don’t see him as someone that could keep me from being champion. I’m a better fighter, and I’m bigger.”

His only other goal is to fight a legend of the sport in Fedor Emelianenko. Barnett revealed possibly fighting the Russian is what drew him to Bellator.

“Besides the belt, Fedor [Emelianenko] is the only thing I really got my sights on here in Bellator,” Barnett said. “I hope that I can get the opportunity to be in the ring with my friend and a legendary and incredible fighter that Fedor was and is before he decides to call it quits. I hope him and ‘Rampage’ [Jackson] have a massively awesome fight, and nobody gets hurt.”

In the end, Josh Barnett is confident he will achieve both those and add to his legacy when it is all said and done.

“Another belt would add to the legacy; another belt would add to the pay raise, too,” Barnett said.