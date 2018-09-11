Josh Barnett Plans On MMA Return Next Year

Josh Barnett plans on returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition soon.

Barnett left the UFC after a falling out with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He’s now a free agent and will entertain offers from MMA promotions that would like to inquire about his services.

He hasn’t fought since 2016 when he submitted Andrei Arlovski. Away from fighting, Barnett stays busy. He serves as a professional wrestling commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Barnett also competes in grappling and catch wrestling events.

He will be a member of Kazushi Sakuraba’s team in the four-team Quintet event. At the Quintet 3 open workouts, Barnett spoke about a possible MMA return. Here’s what he had to say (via MMA Fighting):

“It’s got to excite me,” said Barnett, who will be a part of Kazushi Sakuraba’s squad in the four-team Quintet event. “It has to be the right name, the right time, the right setting, it has to fit in with the rest of my schedule. I’m not going to lock down to one promoter. “I still want to fight, you’ll see me fight some time next year, it’s just a matter of when and where.”

