Josh Copeland Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case, Released By PFL

Josh Copeland has agreed to a plea deal in his domestic violence case.

Back in February, the mixed martial arts heavyweight was arrested after police in Adams County, Colorado received word of an attack in the Copeland home. The police report noted that Copeland’s wife had “an obvious bruise on her left eye, a cut and was bleeding. There was blood down the front of her face and neck.” Copeland claimed that his wife slapped him twice and he doesn’t recall what happened afterwards.

Copeland Agrees To Plea Deal, Released By PFL

TMZ Sports reports that Copeland has agreed to plead guilty to second and third-degree assault as part of a plea deal. Copeland was initially facing felony assault, domestic violence, obstruction of a telephone, and child abuse as the incident allegedly took place in front of the son of Copeland and his wife.

Copeland was slapped with a two-year probation. He could end up in jail if he fails to obey the law within that time period. He will check in with the court in 2021 to review his activity during the probation period.

Copeland was a heavyweight under the PFL banner, but that’s no longer the case. PFL’s Greg Savage told MMAJunkie.com that Copeland has been “released from his contract and is no longer associated with the PFL.”