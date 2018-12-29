Josh Copeland On UFC: ‘What A Joke They’ve Become’

Josh Copeland almost always has a smile on his face, but it’s a different story when discussing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Copeland will be competing in the finals of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) heavyweight tournament. He’ll be going one-on-one with Philipe Lins. The winner will not only be crowned the PFL heavyweight championship, but he’ll also win a $1 million check.

Josh Copeland Criticizes The UFC

Following his open workout session in New York City, Copeland told MMA News that he believes UFC officials aren’t treating fighters well:

“Oh 100 percent [on PFL being more of a sport than a promotion]. To me, especially with the UFC, man what a joke they’ve become. Anyone who knows me, I never want to be disrespectful and I’m thankful and blessed for the opportunity that they gave me back in the day. But to sit back and watch my buddy Curtis Blaydes, number nine in the world fighting number five Mark Hunt and they’re paying him [26k to show] and [26k to win]. I just sit there and I laugh. You’re a top 10 fighter in the world fighting another top 10 fighter in the world and you’re only guaranteed 26 grand? And that doesn’t count 30 percent out to coaches, management. That doesn’t count the taxes, then you divide that by a three-month training camp. Top 10 fighter in the world making three, four grand a month. How do you afford to keep up with your body? How do you afford food, nutrition, chiropractors, everything? It’s a slap in the face to me.”

Copeland went on to say that the PFL format isn’t about a popularity contest and it’s as simple as winning consistently to achieve success.

PFL 11 goes down on New Year’s eve. MMA News will be on the scene for live coverage of the event. Stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.