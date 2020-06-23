Josh Emmett ‘Can’t Describe The Pain’ He Felt During Shane Burgos Fight

Josh Emmett had to dig down deep at UFC on ESPN 11.

This past Saturday night (June 20), Emmett shared the Octagon with Shane Burgos. Just 20 seconds into the fight, Emmett knew he had to go through adversity. His leg was damaged after landing awkwardly throwing a punch. As it turns out, Emmett says he suffered a complete ACL tear. Somehow, Emmett fought through the pain of that and several other injuries to defeat Burgos via unanimous decision.

Josh Emmett Talks Fighting Through Pain At UFC on ESPN 11

MMAFighting.com spoke to Emmett following the event. For Emmett, it was an experience that he hadn’t gone through before and won’t soon forget.

“I had everything dialed in,” Emmett said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “Biggest fight of my career to date. It was on ESPN. Everyone around the world was watching it and the first 15 seconds, I stepped wrong. I did it to myself. I hyperextended my knee.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that. I just had no stability. I can’t even describe the pain. It hurt like hell.”

In addition to the torn ACL, Emmett says he suffered an MCL sprain with partial tearing. He also suffered a ruptured cyst, focal impact fracture of the femur, and a chondral defect. Emmett is facing a 180-day medical suspension, which can be reduced if he gets the proper clearance.

Emmett is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Burgos, Michael Johnson, and Mirsad Bektic. He’s also gone 5-1 in his last six outings.

The UFC rankings have updated since Emmett vs. Burgos. Emmett remains at the eighth spot on the 145-pound ladder. Burgos went from the 10th position down to 14th.