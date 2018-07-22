Josh Emmett Won’t Consider Fighting Chad Mendes Unless Gold is on The Line

Josh Emmett must be competing for gold if he’s expected to fight his teammate Chad Mendes.

Emmett is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Jeremy Stephens. The loss halted Emmett’s momentum, as he was coming off a massive knockout victory over Ricardo Lamas. It was a sink or swim scenario against Stephens, but Emmett fell short.

Now that he’s had time to reflect on the loss, Emmett told Bloody Elbow that he’s hoping to get a spot on the UFC 232 card, which ends 2018 for the promotion. He also said he wishes he had the killer instinct when facing Stephens instead of worrying about his gas tank.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit from the interview was when Emmett spoke on a potential clash with his Team Alpha Male training partner Mendes. Both fighters are in the featherweight division and with Mendes’ finish over Myles Jury, “Money” is right back in the thick of things.

Here’s what Emmett had to say on the potential situation:

“Not only him, but I’m not going to fight any of my teammates. Chad and I have talked about this and we would only fight each other if one of us was the champion, and the other was the number one contender. In that case, as long as we get paid well, there would be no hard feelings, but that’s the only way you would ever see something like that.”

Do you think Josh Emmett can find his way to a number one contender position?