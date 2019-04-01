Josh Emmett Envisioned Michael Johnson KO With Mind Coach

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett envisioned his knockout win over Michael Johnson at UFC Philadelphia with a mind coach prior to the fight.

Josh Emmett stole the show at UFC Philadelphia this past weekend (Sat. March 30, 2019). After seemingly being down on the judges’ scorecards in the third round, Emmett unloaded a massive overhand right that connected flush on Johnson’s chin. Johnson went out like a light and Emmett picked up the third round knockout win.

As it turns out, Emmett actually envisioned the fight finishing exactly that way after working with a mind coach (via MMA Junkie):

“It was that exact punch, landing an overhand right, perfect placement to the chin, and him just out cold, hitting the ground – and walk-off home run,” Emmett said.

Emmett is extremely confident in his punching power. If you ask any of his teammates who hits the hardest out of their gym, nine times out of 10, they’re picking Emmett:

“All I said was if I land one clean punch, that will be it,” Emmett said. “You ask anyone on our team who hits the hardest, nine out of 10 will say me.”



What do you think about Emmett saying he envisioned his knockout of Johnson before the fight with a mind coach?