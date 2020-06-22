Josh Emmett Says He Had A ‘Horrible Fight’ Against Shane Burgos

Even though Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos took home the Fight of the Night, Emmett was not a fan of his performance.

In the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 11, Emmett entered the bout as a sizeable underdog. Yet, he pulled off the upset as he beat Burgos by decision after knocking him down twice in the third round.

Yet, in the opening moments of the fight, Emmett hurt his knee. He is expected to have an MRI soon to see the severity of it.

Although Emmett got the job done he still wasn’t happy with his performance.

“In my mind, I’m a tough critic on myself. I didn’t get to move, I didn’t get to do what I wanted to do,” Emmett said post-fight (via MMAJunkie). “I use a lot of movement, a lot of lateral movement and I really wanted to mix up the wrestling and do things, and I hurt my knee in the first 45 seconds. So I felt I had to stand there and play ‘sock ’em, rock ’em robots’ and just slip and rip. I dunno. People are saying it’s a good fight, I guess, but I didn’t get to scratch the surface of what I’m capable of.

“A lot of journalists and all these guys that are always counting me out and stuff. I see everything, I love it, though, because everyone’s saying I’m gonna lose, I’m gonna do this stuff. I can beat anyone in the world, and that was a horrible fight, in my opinion.”

With the win, Josh Emmett extends his winning streak to three and should get a top-ranked opponent next. First, the Team Alpha product will have to get his knee checked out and then go from there. But, even though he had one of the best fights of the year, he still wasn’t happy with his performance.