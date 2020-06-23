Josh Emmett Suffers Torn ACL Among Other Injuries In UFC on ESPN 11 Win Over Shane Burgos

Josh Emmett emerged victorious at UFC on ESPN 11 but he certainly didn’t walk away unscathed.

Emmett shared the Octagon with Shane Burgos this past Saturday night (June 20). About 20 seconds into the fight, Emmett planted his foot awkwardly and his leg appeared to be damaged. Not only did Emmett fight through the pain for 15 minutes but he ended up defeating Burgos in a “Fight of the Year” contender. Unfortunately for Emmett, he’s likely to be sidelined for a while due to a slew of injuries.

Josh Emmett Out With “Complete ACL Tear”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto took to his Twitter account to confirm that Emmett suffered a torn ACL in his win over Burgos.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) suffered a "complete ACL tear" in his Fight of Night victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday.



Per Emmett, other injuries include: Partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of femur, damaged cartilage, swelling. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 22, 2020

“UFC featherweight Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) suffered a “complete ACL tear” in his Fight of Night victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday. Per Emmett, other injuries include: Partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of femur, damaged cartilage, swelling.”

Emmett went on to list all the injuries he suffered,

Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT!



1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020

“Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT!

1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3.”

For many, this makes Emmett’s victory even more impressive. To endure the number of injuries that he did and still defeat a tough opponent in Burgos is an eye-opener. Emmett is now riding a three-fight winning streak.

Going into the bout this past weekend, Emmett was the eighth-ranked UFC featherweight, while Burgos sat at the 10th spot. Emmett expressed his belief after the win that media members have been doubting him. While this confused many as there are very few negative pieces on Emmett, one can’t deny the toughness of this 145-pounder if they did before.