Josh Emmett vs. Mirsad Bektic Targeted for UFC Fight Night in Sacramento

A featherweight showdown between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic is currently in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Sacramento, Calif. on July 13.

A featherweight showdown between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic is currently in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Sacramento, Calif. on July 13.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from FloCombat. Verbal agreements are in place for the matchup but nothing is official until the UFC announces the contest.

If the fight is made official, Emmett would have the opportunity to compete close to home as he trains and lives in Sacramento as a member of Team Alpha Male led by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Emmett is coming off a jaw-dropping knockout against Michael Johnson in his last outing, which came after suffering several injuries following a loss to Jeremy Stephens in 2018. Now that he’s back on track, Emmett will look to cement his second win in a row while fighting at home.

As for Bektic, the 13-1 featherweight has long been considered a future contender at 145 pounds but injuries have plagued his career since joining the UFC roster in 2014.

Bektic is coming off two wins in a row including a split decision victory against former title contender Ricardo Lamas in his last fight in June 2018.

Now Bektic will look to build on that momentum when he returns in July in a fight against another top 10 featherweight in Emmett.

Emmett vs. Bektic is the latest addition to the growing card headed to Sacramento with a main event still to be determined.