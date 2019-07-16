Josh Emmett Wants Top-Three Opponent After UFC Sacramento Win

Josh Emmett got a huge win in front of his home city at UFC Sacramento. There, he knocked out Mirsad Bektic in the first round, where he says the fight could not have gone any better.

“It was a phenomenal night to be out there injury-free and the way I beat such a tough prospect in Mirsad Bektic,” Emmett said to Sherdog.com. “I feel like I have missed out on several of them which I should have got. It is all going to work out in the end, and it is a little sweeter. Not only did I get a huge win in my home city, but I got a bonus. The crowd was insane, like you would have had to be there to feel the energy. The stadium was rocking.”

Following the massive win, which is now two in a row, Emmett is eyeing top-three opponents. He knows he has what it takes to become a UFC champion and believes he could be just one win away from getting that shot.

“I think it lines me up to the top. Before the fight, I wanted to focus on him because he is very good. I wasn’t overlooking him, but now with a big win it sets me up to fight someone in the Top 3 and gets me closer to the title shot,” he explained. “Not just beat him but put him away in the first round. Just show what I cam capable of. I’m excited about that.”

Whether or not he gets a top-three opponent is to be seen. Alex Volkanovski seems next in line, while a fight against Jose Aldo does make sense.