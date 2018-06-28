Former UFC Welterweight Contender Josh Koscheck Retires

Yet another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran has announced his retirement.

Former UFC welterweight title contender Josh Koscheck has announced his retirement on The Luke Thomas Show. If you missed the appearance, Thomas let everyone know the news on Twitter:

Well, Josh Koscheck just told me he's officially retired on #TLTS. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 28, 2018

Koscheck started his professional mixed martial arts career in early 2014. He earned a third-round submission over Cruz Chacon. He followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Luke Cummo. Koscheck found himself on season one of “The Ultimate Fighter.” He lost in the semi-finals to Diego Sanchez, but earned a win in his UFC debut against Chris Sanford.

Throughout his UFC run, Koscheck was known as the brash welterweight who found a way to get under his opponent’s skin. There was perhaps no better example of this than his fight with Paul Daley. After outgrappling Daley for three rounds, “Semtex” threw a punch at Koscheck well after the fight was over. UFC president Dana White fired Daley and he hasn’t been seen in the UFC since.

Koscheck challenged Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight gold back in Dec. 2010. “Rush” battered Koscheck’s eye on his way to a unanimous decision win. Koscheck rebounded with a first-round knockout win over Matt Hughes. He followed it up with a split nod over Mike Pierce. It would end up being his last victory, as Koscheck closed out his career on a six-fight skid.

What is your favorite Josh Koscheck fight?