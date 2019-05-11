Highlights: Josh Streacker Blasts Scott Writz For KO To Kick Off Bellator 221

Things are off to a hot start at Bellator 221 in Illinois. Opening up the night was a welterweight bout between Josh Streacker and Scott Writz.
In the second round of the contest, Streacker but together a beautiful combination that dropped Writz to the canvas. He swarmed on his adversary for the ground-and-pound before Writz got to his feet, only to be dropped with another big right hand that stopped the fight.
Check out the finish here:
The action continues at Bellator 221 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Check out MMA News’ live and ongoing coverage of Bellator 221 at this link here.