Highlights: Josh Streacker Blasts Scott Writz For KO To Kick Off Bellator 221

Watch as Josh Streacker blasts Scott Writz on the preliminary card to open up a great night of fights at Bellator 221.

Things are off to a hot start at Bellator 221 in Illinois. Opening up the night was a welterweight bout between Josh Streacker and Scott Writz.

In the second round of the contest, Streacker but together a beautiful combination that dropped Writz to the canvas. He swarmed on his adversary for the ground-and-pound before Writz got to his feet, only to be dropped with another big right hand that stopped the fight.

Check out the finish here:

And we start our night off with a BANG 💥



Don't blink, or @JoshStreacker will make you pay for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/TbF59NmB1j — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 11, 2019

The action continues at Bellator 221 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Check out MMA News’ live and ongoing coverage of Bellator 221 at this link here.