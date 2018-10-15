Josh Thomson Seeks Fourth Gilbert Melendez Fight

Josh Thomson is not ready to put an end to his pro-MMA career just yet and is also looking for his next fight to be booked.

Thomson, who is 40-years-old, is currently on a one-fight losing streak. Once Strikeforce was closed by Zuffa, he went just 1-4 while in the promotion. His only win in that stint came in his first fight back in the UFC over Nate Diaz at UFC on FOX 7 by second-round TKO.



He dropped two split decisions to Benson Henderson at UFC on FOX 10 and Bobby Green at UFC on FOX 12. In 2015, he then signed with Bellator MMA where he went 2-1 and has not fought since February of 2017 when he suffered a knockout loss against Patricky Freire at Bellator 172.

Thomson stated in a recent interview that he would like to fight Gilbert Melendez for the fourth time.

“There are a couple fights that I would really like to get,” Thomson told MMAjunkie Radio. “And let’s not beat around the bush – there is a small chance that Gilbert Melendez may be free in one year. So you never know. But Gil and I, I feel like it would be great to do it in Bellator. Who knows. There’s so much that could happen between now and then, but I’ve got the utmost respect for Gil.”

Melendez is expected to face Arnold Allen on November 30, 2018 at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale. The fight could determine whether he remains an active fighter with the UFC and if he doesn’t remain a member of the roster, he could always sign with Bellator MMA in order to make this fight happen again.