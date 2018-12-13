Anthony Joshua Is Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder In April

The heavyweight division of boxing is finally putting on the fights fans want to see. Recently, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faced off against Tyson Fury. The pair battled it out for 12 hard rounds, which say Wilder score two knockdowns. However, the overall consensus is that Fury got the better of the boxing exchanges technically. When it was all said and done, the judges turned in a controversial split decision draw.

Talk of a rematch has already started to take off, but it looks like a new addition is coming into the fold. Anthony Joshua now wants in on the dance. Wilder and Fury had been chasing a fight with Joshua for quite some time. For whatever reason, no deals could ever get done. Now, Joshua tells ESPN’s First Take that he’s ready for Wilder in April (via Boxing Scene):

“My situation is that [Wilder is] saying that I won’t fight him. As I’ve said, I’m willing to fight Deontay Wilder on April 13th in London, so I don’t know what more I have to do to get that message across. He’s more interested in fighting Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury holds no world titles,” Joshua said.

“Let me say this, I can’t control what Deontay Wilder or what Tyson Fury does or even as far as what they say – but what I can control is what I say and what I’m doing.

“I made sure with the negotiations, I’ve booked the date in advance, set the venue in advance, and I’m making my point clear in front of everyone watching that I’m willing to fight any one of these guys – especially Deontay Wilder on April 13th at Wembley. What more can I say?”

What do you think about Joshua wanting to fight Wilder in April?