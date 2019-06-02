Juan Adams: Greg Hardy’s Ex-Girlfriend Reached Out to Me

July 20 cannot come quickly enough for Juan Adams, who will be facing Greg Hardy at UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio, Texas. Adams has been wishing for this fight the moment Hardy was signed to the promotion, and in less than two months, that wish will come to fruition, which is remains surprising to Adams:

“Honestly did not expect that Greg Hardy would ever want to fight me,” Hardy told Bloody Elbow. “I figured it was just an easy target just to make fun of him, I didn’t think he was actually going to accept the fight. I didn’t think the UFC would give him the fight. I think they’re trying to protect him for a little while longer, but I especially didn’t expect to get this fight coming off of a loss.”

In his last outing, Juan Adams lost via unanimous decision to Arjan Bhullar at UFC on ESPN+ 9, but Adams will have an opportunity to rebound from this setback against a man who is already arguably the most polarizing figure in the UFC, and he will do so with great gusto and satisfaction and for the American people:

“I think, you know, people will thank me for getting him out of the UFC, one,” Adams began. “And two, every person in America wants me to beat Greg Hardy’s ass. You know it’s funny, one of his ex-girlfriends messaged me on Instagram saying she hopes I beat his ass. Nobody wants him to win this fight except for the delusional tip-riders. That’s it.”

What is your early prediction for the Greg Hardy versus Juan Adams bout?