Juan Adams Issues Apology Over Greg Hardy Loss

Juan Adams has broken his silence after suffering a crushing defeat to Greg Hardy.

Hardy scored a TKO win over Adams in a heavyweight bout at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. The fight didn’t last long as Adams had a takedown attempt stuffed by Hardy.

This led to the former NFL player landing an onslaught of punches until the referee called it off. The fight lasted just 45-seconds.

The interesting part was the fact that he immediately protested the stoppage and then left the octagon while throwing his mouthpiece into the crow. Adams, who was talking a ton of trash towards Hardy in the lead up to this fight, was clearly not happy with the finish of the fight.

Juan Adams Issues Apology

Adams took to his official Twitter account after the fight where he issued a statement as well as an apology for his performance against Hardy. He wrote the following:

“I apologize to the ufc and to the fans for the way i acted after the fight. I let my emotions get the better of me and i acted horribly. To everyone present and watching at home i truly apologize. I took a few to the head and was caught up in the moment.”

“Guys i don’t party after a loss, I’m sorry. I am sorry for losing composure, i am sorry for not honoring my word, and all i can do is prove myself if given another opportunity. Whatever is next is next, but next week it’s back in the gym.”

