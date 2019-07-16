Juan Adams on Greg Hardy: I Feel Like he’s Cherry-Picked His Opponents

After weeks of build up, Juan Adams is just days away from getting the chance to step inside of the Octagon to fight Greg Hardy.

The UFC heavyweight star has made it well known that he doesn’t like Hardy and voiced his opinion several times before and even after this fight was made official. Now, that it’s fight week, that hasn’t changed.

A bout between the two heavyweight fighters has been set to take place at the upcoming UFC San Antonio event this Saturday night on ESPN.

While doing a recent interview, Adams gave his take about how people think his problems with Hardy is due to his past with alleged domestic violence incident. However, Adams made it known that it comes down to the push that Hardy has received from the UFC and his opponents that he’s chosen.

Juan Adams on Greg Hardy

Adams believes that Hardy has taken on lesser competition in order to shine brighter.

“A lot of people think it’s his past and me not being able to get over his (alleged) domestic violence,” Adams told MMA Junkie. “While that does play a part in it, it’s more so that this man was catapulted into the UFC. He was given a fast track despite not showing any true abilities.

“That’s where a lot of this comes from. Greg Hardy has fought cans. Even in the UFC, they’re going as far as to sign guys they’ve previously cut to give him an opportunity to look good, whereas my second fight in the promotion was Arjan Bhullar, who was 8-1. He was another top guy. I’ve challenged myself throughout my career, whoever they could find for me, whereas I feel like he’s cherry-picked his opponents. They’re trying to market him as this superstar athlete or crazy MMA talent, and he hasn’t displayed any of the skills.”