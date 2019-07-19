Juan Adams to Greg Hardy: They Feared You, I Don’t

When Juan Adams shows up to face Greg Hardy on the main card of tomorrow’s UFC San Antonio, he will be absent one thing Hardy’s other opponents possessed: fear. When you look at Greg Hardy’s four professional victories, there are a couple of things that come to mind when compared to upcoming opponent Juan Adams. One thing is the level of competition Hardy has faced whom Adams believes to be handpicked opponents. The other brings us right back to the subject of fear.

“If you look at it, most of his opponents have been afraid of him,” Adams told theScore MMA. “The one guy that wasn’t afraid of him, he didn’t know how to handle it.

“He outmatches everyone he’s fought from a physical standpoint. He’s never fought an athlete like me. And furthermore, most of the people he’s fought have been afraid to step in there with him. At the time of all his fights, none of his opponents have had a single win in the UFC, so I’m already better than all of them on that. “

Juan Adams is intelligent enough to not completely discount Greg Hardy or his chances, as that could prove to be a deadly mistake. Still, Adams sees Hardy’s path to victory to be both narrow and jagged.

“Everyone at this level has a shot to win You can’t completely count anyone out,” Adams conceded. “I respect the fact that he’s getting in the cage, but in terms of him and what he’s going to do, we know what he’s gonna do. He hasn’t changed his style up from his amateur fights till now, so I don’t see him winning this fight.”

And who do you see winning this fight? Juan Adams or Greg Hardy?