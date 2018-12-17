Judges Drive UFC Lightweight Bobby Green to Early Retirement

It appears that UFC Milwaukee was the last time we’ll be seeing Bobby Green competing in mixed martial arts.

Saturday, Bobby Green lost to Drakkar Klose via unanimous decision at UFC Milwaukee. The contest was close and very competitive throughout, but not a single judge gave Green the nod. Now having lost four of his last five fights, the frustration and emotion boiled over following the event, and Green took to Instagram to share his next course of action:

“I thought I won, but we’ve got these judges, you know. I think I’m done. I’m gonna retire,” Green said in an Instagram post. “I’m gonna focus on my kids, focus on their upbringing. I gave a lot of time away for this sport from my family. I retire. I don’t want to fucking deal with the judges or some of the lifestyle that comes with it.

If this is in fact the end of Bobby Green’s career, he will walk away from the sport at only 32 years of age. Green has competed in a total of 34 fights with a record of 24-9-1. He holds victories over Josh Thomson, Erik Koch, and earned Submission of the Night honors in 2013 with a rear naked choke victory over Jacob Volkmann. In the post, Green spoke with a degree of finality, sending his final thank you’s to further illustrate that, not unlike the judges of UFC Milwaukee, his decision is final:

“I want to thank you all for your support. I will be deleting all my social media, and I’m done. But thank you so much; I hope I inspired someone to do something. It’s an honor and a blessing to have done this.”

Do you believe we’ve really seen the last of Bobby Green in MMA?