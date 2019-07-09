Julia Budd Eyes Cris Cyborg Fight In Bellator

It has been well reported that when Cris Cyborg fights Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 it will be her final fight on her UFC contract. And, someone who has been paying attention to that is Julia Budd, the Bellator featherweight champion.

“I want the biggest, best challenges for my career, and the best competitors,” Budd said to MMA Junkie. “That’s something that drives me. I feel like that fight has to happen, obviously. I can prove that we’re the best fighters in the world in Bellator. It’s got to happen.”

Budd believes it would be an entertaining fight and is a fight that almost happened years ago.

“The very first fight I ever got offered while I was still kickboxing was Cris Cyborg,” Budd said. “I had to Google her to see who she was. This was in 2009. I was like, ‘Who?’ That was before I started grappling or doing anything on the ground whatsoever. I was like, ‘Oh my God. That’s who they wanted to bring me in for Strikeforce in my very first fight.’ I think it’s destined to be.”

In the end, Julia Budd is preparing for a title defense this Friday against Olga Rubin. If she gets past her she wants that Cyborg fight to finally happen.

“I’ve just go to make sure I have the best, most dominating performance of my career on July 12, and I do what I do,” Budd said. “That being said, I would definitely welcome (Cyborg) over to Bellator.”

