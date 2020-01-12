Julia Budd Hopes To Make Statement Against Cris Cyborg At Bellator 238

Julia Budd wants to show Cris Cyborg that she runs the show at 145 pounds.
On Jan. 25, Budd will put her Bellator women’s featherweight title on the line against Cyborg. The championship clash is set to headline Bellator 238. It’ll go down inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Julia Budd Wants To Make A Statement Against Cris Cyborg
Budd spoke to MMAJunkie.com‘s Mike Bohn ahead of Bellator 238. For Budd, she feels making a statement against Cyborg is the only option on fight night.
“It does feel different,” Budd told MMA Junkie. “It feels different because of who she is, who she’s been in the 145-pound division, which I feel like is my division and I feel like I’ve got to go out there and make a statement. It’s been extra motivation this whole camp and I’m just excited to go out there and defend my belt.”
This will be Cyborg’s first bout under the Bellator banner. Cyborg had a nasty split from the UFC and signed with Bellator.
Here’s a look at the Bellator 238 card.
Main Card
Julia Budd (c) vs. Cris Cyborg
Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics
Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan
Ava Knight vs. Emilee Gettys
Dillon Danis vs. Kegan Gennrich
Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales
Prelims
Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro
Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor
Khonry Gracie vs. Hector Saldana
David Pacheco vs. Craig Plaskett
Brandon Bender vs. Gabriel Green
Ricardo Filho vs. Dominic Clark
Tyler Beneke vs. Jarrett Connor
AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi
Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta
Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King