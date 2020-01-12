Julia Budd Hopes To Make Statement Against Cris Cyborg At Bellator 238

Julia Budd wants to show Cris Cyborg that she runs the show at 145 pounds.

On Jan. 25, Budd will put her Bellator women’s featherweight title on the line against Cyborg. The championship clash is set to headline Bellator 238. It’ll go down inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Julia Budd Wants To Make A Statement Against Cris Cyborg

Budd spoke to MMAJunkie.com‘s Mike Bohn ahead of Bellator 238. For Budd, she feels making a statement against Cyborg is the only option on fight night.

“It does feel different,” Budd told MMA Junkie. “It feels different because of who she is, who she’s been in the 145-pound division, which I feel like is my division and I feel like I’ve got to go out there and make a statement. It’s been extra motivation this whole camp and I’m just excited to go out there and defend my belt.”

This will be Cyborg’s first bout under the Bellator banner. Cyborg had a nasty split from the UFC and signed with Bellator.

Here’s a look at the Bellator 238 card.

Main Card

Julia Budd (c) vs. Cris Cyborg

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Ava Knight vs. Emilee Gettys

Dillon Danis vs. Kegan Gennrich

Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales

Prelims

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor

Khonry Gracie vs. Hector Saldana

David Pacheco vs. Craig Plaskett

Brandon Bender vs. Gabriel Green

Ricardo Filho vs. Dominic Clark

Tyler Beneke vs. Jarrett Connor

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King