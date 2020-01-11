Julianna Pena vs. Aspen Ladd In The Works For UFC Columbus

A women’s bantamweight clash between Julianna Pena and Aspen Ladd is on its way to UFC Columbus.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Pena vs. Ladd is being worked on for March 28. In fact, Okamoto says the bout is almost finalized. Here is his tweet.

Breaking: UFC working on finalizing Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) vs. Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) for UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2xgaeFUFSC — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 11, 2020

Pena will look to ride the momentum of her July victory over Nicco Montano. It was her first bout since Jan. 2017. Pena was on a hiatus from the sport of MMA after announcing she was pregnant.

As for Ladd, she’ll be in search of her second straight victory. She picked up a third-round TKO win last month over Yana Kunitskaya. This was after suffering the first loss of her professional MMA career to Germaine de Randamie via TKO in 16 seconds.

Here is an updated look at the UFC Columbus card.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Julianna Pena vs. Aspen Ladd

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Sam Alvey vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant

Tecia Torres vs. Mizuki Inoue

Randy Costa vs. Martin Day

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC Columbus card. Of course, when fight night arrives we’ll be bringing you live coverage of the event.