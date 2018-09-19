Chan Sung Jung claims he was promised a title opportunity if he beats Frankie Edgar.

Jung is set to do battle with Edgar in the main event of the UFC 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10. The event will be held inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. It’ll be the “Korean Zombie’s” first bout since Feb. 2017. Jung has been out of action due to a knee injury.

‘Korean Zombie’ Jung Says he Was Promised Title Shot With Win Over Frankie Edgar

A win would do wonders for the 10th ranked UFC featherweight. Edgar is the third ranked 145-pounder. While the “Korean Zombie” would certainly shoot up the rankings with a win, he’d also apparently receive the ultimate opportunity. Jung revealed what he was told speaking to reporters in South Korea (via Rank5):

“I was told that if I win this fight, I will get a title shot.”

Jung knows what it’s like to compete for UFC gold. Back in Aug. 2013, the “Korean Zombie” fell short in his bid to capture the featherweight title against Jose Aldo. Jung was outstruck by Aldo on his way to a fourth round TKO loss. It was his last bout in nearly four years as he underwent mandatory military service in South Korea.

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is due for a title defense against Brian Ortega. Reports claim it’ll be held at UFC 231 on Dec. 8. That event will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

