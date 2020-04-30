Junior dos Santos Admits Light Heavyweight Bout With Jon Jones Is Intriguing

Junior dos Santos isn’t opposed to cutting down to 205 pounds for a clash with Jon Jones.

For years, dos Santos has competed at an elite level in the heavyweight division. In fact, he’s a former UFC heavyweight champion. Lately, dos Santos has been slimming down thanks to the ketogenic diet. The main goal is to have better movement as a heavyweight but he could be swayed into a light heavyweight battle with Jones.

JDS Talks Potential Light Heavyweight Move For Jon Jones Fight

In an interview with MMAFighting.com, dos Santos said that he hopes to fight Jon Jones before he retires and would even consider a drop down to 205 pounds to make it happen.

“My main curiosity of one day making 205 is not about how I would feel at that weight, but to be able to face the man that is the greatest of the moment, Jon Jones,” he said. “Who wouldn’t like to fight Jon Jones one day? I’m no different. One of the goals before I end my career would be to fight Jon Jones. But that’s part of the plans, our wishes, my dreams, so let’s see how things play out.”

In his last two outings, dos Santos has suffered two TKO losses. Those defeats came at the hands of Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. His last victory was back in March 2019 when he earned the TKO over Derrick Lewis.

Jones will likely put his light heavyweight gold on the line against either Dominick Reyes in an immediate rematch or Jan Blachowicz. How far dos Santos would be from a light heavyweight title shot if he were to cut down remains to be seen.

How do you think Junior dos Santos would fare against Jon Jones in a light heavyweight battle? Do you think dos Santos can make the cut?