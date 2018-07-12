Junior dos Santos: It’s Almost Certain Brock Lesnar Won’t be Clean

Junior dos Santos isn’t convinced that Brock Lesnar will be clean ahead of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

The UFC plans to give Lesnar a heavyweight title opportunity against newly crowned champion Daniel Cormier. It’s easy to see that the bout will be a money maker for the promotion. Cormier called out Lesnar after his first-round knockout over Stipe Miocic and Lesnar responded by shoving “DC.”

Lesnar was suspended following a failed UFC 200 drug test. He was suspended for one year, but left the testing pool halfway through. He has reentered the testing pool and is eligible to return in Jan. 2019. “Cigano” has run into his own problems with USADA, but it was determined that he was indeed a victim of tainted supplements.

Speaking to the media in Brazil, dos Santos wasn’t too keen on Lesnar’s title shot (via MMAFighting.com):

”That’s completely unfair, but we know that rankings don’t work in the UFC. Rankings are based on a weird policy, but it’s not cool to see Brock Lesnar skipping the line especially because he didn’t stop fighting because he chose to, he failed a drug test for something he has always used, you can clearly see it. He was cut by USADA and now he returns like it’s something positive, but it’s not. He adds nothing to the sport. He’s a guy that cheats. The only benefit he brings is that people really like watching him, that big guy. I’ve learned that those who use those types of performance drugs can’t stay without them because they don’t produce testosterone the way they did, they don’t produce HGH they way they should, and many other hormones. To compete at high level, these guys can’t do without it. I don’t know what will be his strategy, but it’s almost certain that he won’t be clean.”

Do you think Junior dos Santos has a point about Brock Lesnar, or is he failing to see the business side of things?