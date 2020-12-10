Junior dos Santos Confident He Can Still Reclaim Heavyweight Title

Junior dos Santos expects to start another winning streak on Saturday.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, dos Santos is set to return to the Octagon against undefeated prospect, Ciryl Gane. It is a very intriguing matchup where the Brazilian enters this fight on a three-fight losing skid but is confident this is the fight he can win.

“We try to understand things that sometimes there’s something wrong because the result wasn’t there, it wasn’t expected, but man I feel great,” Dos Santos explained at media day. “I was great on my last fights, and if you watch the fights, I was winning so at some point I got caught and my opponents got the victory…

“My performance is there, the power is there, the stamina is there, my will to become champion is there. I feel everything is right there. Of course, I’ll keep trying my best to turn things around and get back to my winning streak.”

For dos Santos, he has only lost the best of the heavyweight division and if he can derail the hype of Gane, he can likely get another top-10 opponent next time out. But, whether or not he has what it takes to reclaim the heavyweight title is uncertain at this point.