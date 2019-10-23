Junior dos Santos Details Infection That Forced Him To Withdraw From UFC Moscow

It was announced on Tuesday, Junior dos Santos was forced to withdraw from his UFC Moscow fight against Alexander Volkov. He had to pull out with a bacterial infection.

dos Santos spoke to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports about the bacterial infection.

“Actually, this whole thing was kind of a big surprise for me and actually. I don’t really know how I got this bacteria on my leg and how it was there,” Dos Santos said (via MMA Junkie). “This whole thing happened, but it started on Friday. Friday I was training. I was kicking the heavy bag, and everything was fine.

“On Saturday, I started to feel a little pain on my leg, and I treat it like I always do. I put some ice, and I took some anti-inflammatory. And, I thought everything will be fine. But on Sunday, it was getting worse and worse, and my leg was getting hotter and painful. Also it was getting very red, so I said ‘something is wrong here.’”

Junior dos Santos said he was advised to go to the hospital by his coach and was hoping to fight. Yet, he says if he got hit on it, he could have lost his leg.

“I thought I would heal in the right time, and I would be able to go to the fight, but they said ‘no, you’re crazy,’” Dos Santos said. “Because even if you go, even if you get better, you’re going to Russia, to like another far away … if anything happens, you have nobody there to take care of you, and if you get hit on top of this thing, you can lose your leg at the minimum.”

The Brazilian says he is sorry to the fans and says he will be able to train in 2-3 weeks.