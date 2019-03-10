Junior dos Santos Eyes Francis Ngannou for Summer Scrap

Junior dos Santos knows who he’d like to face next, and it happens to be the man many hail as the scariest man in the UFC, one Francis Ngannou.

Saturday night in the main event of UFC Wichita, Junior dos Santos defeated Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC on ESPN+4 via second round-TKO in an edge-of-your-seat thriller, where both men found themselves on the brink of defeat until ultimately dos Santos earned the stoppage victory. Junior dos Santos is now on a three-fight winning streak and wants Francis Ngannou to make it number four:

“I think that would be great,” dos Santos said of fighting Francis Ngannou next. “It should happen in the past because of something weird it didn’t happen but maybe now it can happen.

“My daughter is born in May so I have to get everything ready to receive her. After I make sure everything is fine and she’s good with her mother and our family then I’ll fight again, maybe at the end of August.”

Francis Ngannou was one of the viewers of Saturday’s event and took to Twitter to offer a curious tweet at the close of the event, which could be interpreted as the gentle giant being intrigued at the thought of fighting dos Santos next:

Francis Ngannou is also fresh off of a victory over a common opponent to dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, with a first-round TKO victory at UFC Phoenix.

