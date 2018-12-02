Junior dos Santos Feels The Time Is Right For Alistair Overeem Rematch

Junior dos Santos believes a rematch with Alistair Overeem is in order.

Last night (Dec. 1), dos Santos took on Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Adelaide. The former UFC heavyweight champion defeated Tuivasa via second-round TKO. It’s the first finishing victory for dos Santos in over three years.

JDS Calls For A Rematch With Alistair Overeem Rematch

After his bout with Tuivasa, dos Santos appeared on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show. He explained why he wants another crack at Overeem (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Everybody knows that we fought back in the day. He was able to win that fight; I think it’s the right moment to do the rematch. If you guys remember, he was asking for the fight with me for a little bit, a lot of times. Then when I was able to fight he couldn’t, then when I was there on the top again he asked for the fight again. He got the fight, he won, congratulations to him. So now it’s time for the rematch. Let’s go.”

Back in Dec. 2015, dos Santos was knocked out by “The Reem” in the second round. Since that fight, “Cigano” has gone 3-1 while Overeem has gone 4-3.

