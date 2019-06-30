Junior dos Santos Issues Statement on UFC Minneapolis Loss

Junior dos Santos has broken his silence on the crushing defeat that he suffered in his latest outing under the UFC banner.

JDS suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the headliner of the UFC Minneapolis event. This show took place on Saturday night on ESPN from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This was a tough loss for the former UFC heavyweight champion as he was coming into the fight with expectations that he could be next in line for a fight with title implications.

He came into the fight with an impressive a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 4.

Following his latest fight, the former champ took to his official Instagram account where he issued the following statement:

“Guys, first of all I want to thank everybody for your support. I’m sorry the show was short this time, and without a great result for us. I’ve been on top of this sport and weight class for over a decade, and I plan to be here for a long time still. I love fighting, I love my life, and I’m really grateful for every opportunity I have to grow and evolve.

The climb is tough and long, as you all know and sometimes—like tonight—months of perfect preparation and strategy are overshadowed by a millisecond’s mistake. There isn’t much to say now other than to congratulate Francis Ngannou for capitalizing so effectively on my mistake.”