Junior dos Santos Nails ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut (Video)

Junior dos Santos appears to be having quite a good time on Dancing with the Stars.

The former UFC heavyweight champion made his debut on the Brazil version of the popular dance competition show. Professional dancer Ana Paula Guedes was dos Santos’ partner for the routine. The two danced to “What Is Love” by Haddaway.

For dos Santos, the debut was a success as he earned 58.4 out of 60 points. He even nabbed four perfect 10 scores.

Watch dos Santos hit those dance moves (via Submission Radio).

…can we vote for this from Australia? pic.twitter.com/jwPNCALMPO — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) September 3, 2019

Don’t let his groove fool you, dos Santos still wants to rattle heads inside the Octagon. In fact, dos Santos is hoping to get a rematch with Francis Ngannou some day. He told MMAFighting (h/t BJPenn.com) he wants to run it back with “The Predator” after falling to him via first-round TKO.

“I’m not taking anything away from him, but it was a lucky punch. When I say lucky, there’s a big mistake in the fight world. Sometimes you say a guy won because he’s lucky. It doesn’t mean nothing bad. Being lucky means that you’re taking some [action], you’re doing something positive, then luck can reach you, can find you. So being lucky is something important, something good for you.

“He enjoyed the moment and he finished the fight, but he’s not better than me.”