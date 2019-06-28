Junior dos Santos Says Francis Ngannou Is ‘The Most Dangerous Man In MMA Today’

Francis Ngannou is already clocked as being the hardest puncher in MMA, and Junior dos Santos believes he is also the most dangerous. Ngannou has never won by decision, rather all his wins come by submission or knockout. And, as of late, he has shown that knockout power over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Curtis Blaydes, and Cain Velasquez among others.

dos Santos knows Ngannou can end the fight with one punch, which makes him so dangerous.

“Ngannou is a really strong guy, has heavy hands,” dos Santos said to MMA Fighting recently. “I think it’s no exaggeration to say he’s the most dangerous man in MMA today. A punch that connects, even if it only grazes, will knock you out. He’s a dangerous guy and I’m getting ready for that. I know his potential, the danger he offers in the fight, but that’s the type of challenge that excites me.

“I want to fight the best, always. I’ve fought three tough opponents in my last fights, guys who were coming off wins, and I went there and stopped them. That’s what I’m going for in this fight as well.”

Although he is dangerous, Junior dos Santos believes he will be able to finish Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC Minneapolis as he makes too many mistakes. He adds that movement will play a big role in avoiding the power shots and winning this fight.