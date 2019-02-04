Junior dos Santos Seeks Fight With Daniel Cormier Before Retirement

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos wants to once again wear UFC gold and believes that it is still within reach. Currently ranked #7 in the world, Junior dos Santos is very aware of the opportunity that awaits him when he headlines UFC Wichita on March 9th:

“Derrick Lewis just fought for the belt, he’s No. 2 in that ranking the UFC does, so it’s a great fight,” dos Santos told MMA Fighting. “It’s the type of challenge I was hoping for, it motivates us, so I’m happy. We’ll have a short camp this time, only two months, but it will be enough.”

Taking Derrick Lewis’ spot of #2 is a big incentive to dos Santos, but that is not his ultimate goal. Ultimately, dos Santos would love to return to a place he has already climbed: the top of the mountain. And he would love to earn that spot by knocking off the man currently perched atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings before that man calls it a career:

“I haven’t thought too much about that, but I think so, yes,” dos Santos said of fighting Cormier next should he defeat Lewis. “Derrick Lewis is ranked No. 2, so I think I can definitely fight for the belt after this win. What matters the most is getting good victories. I’m already qualified to fight for the belt, but we obviously need a winning streak to get there.”

“People want to see the best fighting for the title, and I think I’ll be on my way to the belt with this win,” dos Santos said. “That makes me happy because I know Cormier is planning on retiring soon and one of my goals would be fighting him before he retires. There are several important fights I still want to do, but since he’s retiring soon, it would be a challenge that would both motivate and excite me.”

Do you believe Junior dos Santos would have a legitimate case for a title fight against Daniel Cormier with a victory Derrick Lewis?