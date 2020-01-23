Junior dos Santos Still Not A Fan Of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3

Junior dos Santos is still of the belief that Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III doesn’t make sense.

On Jan. 25, dos Santos will be in action against Curtis Blaydes. The bout will be held inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The heavyweight clash between dos Santos and Blaydes will serve as the main event of UFC Raleigh.

JDS Doubles Down On Criticism Of Miocic vs. Cormier 3

Back in Aug. 2019, dos Santos expressed to MMAFighting.com that he wasn’t a fan of Miocic vs. Cormier III. Both men are 1-1 against one another (h/t BJPenn.com)

“I think this trilogy doesn’t make any sense,” dos Santos said. “Miocic proved he’s the champion. That’s what I mean, this is the most dangerous division in any sport. Once you connect the punch, your opponent is probably gonna go down. And that’s what happened in their first fight. Cormier connected a good punch, Miocic felt the punch.’

“It was the same moment that I’m trying to explain for you what happened with me and Ngannou. It was a lucky moment. Not taking anything away from ‘DC’ again. But it was a lucky moment.”

Just ahead of UFC Raleigh nearly five months later, dos Santos’ stance hasn’t changed as he told reporters during a media scrum (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think they both are phenomenal fighters, but I don’t think they should do this fight now,” Dos Santos said. “I think they should fight again (against other opponents), so then they could have this third fight – because it doesn’t really make sense. But it is on the UFC. Whatever they say they, we have to follow. But I don’t think it is right. I think they should do one more fight, then fight again if they keep the position they earned right now.”

What is your take on the UFC’s plan to book Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III?