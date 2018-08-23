Junior dos Santos thinks another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title shot will eventually come his way.

The last time “Cigano” was seen inside the Octagon was last month. He defeated former World Series of Fighting heavyweight title holder Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision. The heavyweight clash headlined UFC Boise. It was “Cigano’s” first win since April 2016.

Junior dos Santos Thinks Another UFC Title Shot is Inevitable

The former UFC heavyweight champion recently told MMAFighting.com that he believes another title opportunity will be on its way:

”I’m not worried about trying to guarantee a fight for the belt because that’s automatic, it will happen. I’ve always done my best inside the Octagon, fought the best there is, and win or lose I’ve done my best in my fights. If I’m not the champion today, it’s because of mistakes I’ve made. My opponents have merit, too, of course, but the experience I’ve grained was great. The price I had to pay for that experience was high sometimes, I stayed out for a while, but I’m rebuilding. That’s what I’m here for. I’m motivated. I’m 34, but I’m feeling stronger, in a special moment in my career, more mature and motivated. It’s inevitable that I will fight for the belt again. It will come eventually, there’s no escape.”

The last time dos Santos competed for a title was against Stipe Miocic back at UFC 211. “Cigano” ended up suffering a first-round finish. Since losing the UFC heavyweight title back in Dec. 2012, dos Santos has gone 4-3. Time will tell if he’s able to return to the top of the heap at heavyweight.

