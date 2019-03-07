Junior dos Santos Unfazed By Derrick Lewis’ KO Power

An epic heavyweight contest will headline this weekend’s (Sat. March 9, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 4 card. Ex-heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will take on former title challenger Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. “JDS” is hoping to pick up his third-straight win, hopefully making a case for a heavyweight title opportunity. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, “Cigano” previewed his match-up with Lewis.

While acknowledging his vicious power, the Brazilian believes he’ll be too fast inside the Octagon for Lewis to connect with one of his signature shots:

“I know this guy is big, he has a lot of power, but he’s also a big target,” Dos Santos said. “I’m ready to throw a lot of punches against him, and I’m sure I’m going to connect them. I’m a complete fighter.

“I can fight anywhere this fight goes. He hits very hard. He has a lot of knockout power, but he can’t hit what he can’t catch. I’m much more faster than him, and I’m going to use that for sure.”

Lewis might not be the most technical fighter in the division, but he certainly fights with heart. He proved as much against Alexander Volkov back in October. After being dominated for three rounds, Lewis landed a last-second knockout blow that won him the bout with 11 seconds to spare.

However, dos Santos is probably the most technically gifted fighter Lewis has fought up to this point in his career. Both men will definitely have their hands full this weekend.

What do you think about “JDS'” comments ahead of his fight with Lewis?