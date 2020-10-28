Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane Added To UFC 256

By Cole Shelton
Junior dos Santos Weigh-in
Image via UFC official weigh-in video

Junior dos Santos is looking to snap his three-fight losing skid when he battles top prospect, Ciryl Gane.

Earlier this month, UFC president, Dana White hinted at dos Santos taking on Gane, and now according to MMAFighting that will be the case as they will meet on Dec. 12 at UFC 256.

The former heavyweight champion in dos Santos is coming off three straight KO losses to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou. The Brazilian has not won a fight since March of 2019 when he TKO’d Derrick Lewis.

Despite being on a losing skid, dos Santos is still ranked at seven and will be the toughest test of Gane’s career.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, is one of the top heavyweight prospects in the sport. The Frenchman is a perfect 6-0 as a pro including being 3-0 in the UFC. He has not fought since December of last year where he beat Tanner Boser by decision. Gane is also the former TKO heavyweight champion.

UFC 256 is now as follows:

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – for women’s featherweight title
  • Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – for bantamweight title
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Ronaldo Souza vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang
  • Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
  • Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper
  • Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 250 weigh-ins were held earlier today. Two fighters missed weight, but the much-anticipated main event is a go.
Read more
UFC

Robbie Lawler Out of UFC 255, Mike Perry Calls Out Chimaev

UFC 255 has been dealt a devastating blow, with Robbie Lawler withdrawing from his scheduled bout against Mike Perry.
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Decision to Retire Despite Dana White’s Wishes

Khabib Nurmagomedov is comfortable in his decision to retire from competing in MMA following his UFC 254 victory. At...
Read more
Interviews

Dustin Jacoby Eyes KO Win Over Justin Ledet To End His UFC Career

Dustin Jacoby knows Justin Ledet will be competing for his UFC job on Halloween night. Jacoby is coming off...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Believes Uriah Hall Can Give Anderson Silva ‘Problems’

Israel Adesanya will be paying attention to the UFC Vegas 12 main event between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva.
Read more
Bellator

Douglas Lima Confident In His Power To Finish Gegard Mousasi At Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is confident his power will translate to middleweight when he fights Gegard Mousasi for the vacant title at Bellator 250...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Doubts Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Stay Retired

Tony Ferguson doesn't believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will stay retired. After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Jon Jones React To P4P Rankings

When the new UFC rankings were released yesterday, Khabib Nurmagomedov was ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He unseated Jon...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube