Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane Added To UFC 256

Junior dos Santos is looking to snap his three-fight losing skid when he battles top prospect, Ciryl Gane.

Earlier this month, UFC president, Dana White hinted at dos Santos taking on Gane, and now according to MMAFighting that will be the case as they will meet on Dec. 12 at UFC 256.

The former heavyweight champion in dos Santos is coming off three straight KO losses to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou. The Brazilian has not won a fight since March of 2019 when he TKO’d Derrick Lewis.

Despite being on a losing skid, dos Santos is still ranked at seven and will be the toughest test of Gane’s career.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, is one of the top heavyweight prospects in the sport. The Frenchman is a perfect 6-0 as a pro including being 3-0 in the UFC. He has not fought since December of last year where he beat Tanner Boser by decision. Gane is also the former TKO heavyweight champion.

UFC 256 is now as follows: