Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou New Main Event Of UFC Minneapolis

UFC Minneapolis has a new main event and it will not be a welterweight fight like originally expected.

Tyron Woodley was set to rematch Robbie Lawler, but after Woodley had to withdraw due to a hand injury. Then, several welterweights took to social media campaigning for the fight. But, the Las Vegas-based promotion decided on a totally new main event. Heavyweights, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou will now be the main event according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

The two were set to fight on the stacked UFC 239 that includes two title fights, Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal, Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz and several other intriguing bouts.

Ngannou is coming off of a 26-second TKO win over Cain Velasquez back at UFC Phoenix in February. The win extended his winning streak to two after dropping bouts to Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic in 2018.

dos Santos meanwhile, is riding a three-fight winning streak with wins over Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and, Blagoy Ivanov. He also headlined all three of these ‘Fight Night’ cards. The 35-year-old has notable wins over the likes of Miocic, Ben Rothwell, Cain Velasquez, and Frank Mir among others.

This fight is expected to be a number one contender fight.

As for Lawler, Okamoto is reporting he is waiting on a new fight. That could very well be the Woodley rematch.