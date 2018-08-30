Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa Verbally Agreed for UFC Adelaide

The UFC have put together a main event for its UFC Adelaide card between Australia’s own Tai Tuivasa and Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight slugout. MMA News’s Damon Martin has revealed that both parties have agreed to the bout, confirming the initial report of the bout being in the works from Combate.com.

Tai Tuivasa has been lobbying for this fight with Cigano for weeks now, and it appears as though the UFC is on the same page as the Australian and are working on bringing this battle to Adelaide. Tai Tuivasa is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225, which was more than enough to earn him a new long-term conract with the UFC. Tuivasa is currently undefeated in his professional MMA career, currently sitting at 8-0 and 3-0 in the UFC. Currently ranked #10 in the heavyweight rankings Tuivasa will look to move in deeper into the top 10, and a win over former champion and #7 ranked dos Santos certainly would help meet that end.

Junior dos Santos just competed last month at UFC Fight Night 133 in the main event against Blagoy Ivanov, where Cigano was able to take home a unanimous decision victory over the UFC newcomer. In a very interesting, if not odd, statistic, dos Santos has alternated wins and losses in his last eight fights. The longest streak of dos Santos’s career is 10, though, which included winning the heavyweight championship over Cain Valasquez at UFC on FOX: Velasquez vs. dos Santos. Should this bout be finalized, dos Santos will be looking to cut off another fresh talent to the UFC before he makes one too many advances to the top of the heavyweight hill, a place dos Santos has once claimed and is determined to rediscover.

