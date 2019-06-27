Junior dos Santos Wants Fight With Deontay Wilder

Junior dos Santos wants to do what Conor McGregor did and that is to crossover into the boxing world. The former heavyweight champion has been interested in boxing for a while and has challenged a few boxers over the course of his career.

One notable fighter he challenged was former heavyweight king, Wladimir Klitschko, where the boxer agreed to the fight. But, dos Santos lost his belt and realized the fight no longer made sense.

Now, the Brazilian is back on a heavyweight title run, where should he beat Francis Ngannou this Saturday, he could very well get the next title shot. And, he says once he gets the belt back, he wants to call out another boxer, and that is Deontay Wilder.

“I think and I already have this idea in my mind who it could be. It could be Deontay Wilder because everything I see about Deontay, he’s a great champion, he knocks everybody out and he doesn’t run away from a good match,” dos Santos said to MMA Fighting. “He accepts all the matches. Some of the guys pick fights but this guy is not picking fights. He’s fighting everybody. So I think if we have a good match and we are able to make people want to see that fight and there’s a chance it could happen.

“I’ve been watching him for a long time. I actually admire him. His boxing skills are different but I think that’s the perfect match for me. I can see many, many holes in his game. Can you imagine I’m not worrying about no takedowns, no kicks, no jiu-jitsu, only boxing. That would be paradise for me.”

