Junior dos Santos Wants Tyson Fury In MMA, The Rematch In Boxing

Junior dos Santos wants to welcome lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury to MMA.

Fury has hinted at a move to MMA, and the former UFC heavyweight champion says he wants to be the first fight and then would rematch Fury in boxing.

“Both. I’d do both,” dos Santos said to MMA Fighting. “It would be perfect to fight Tyson Fury in MMA, as he wishes, and then, with a win over him, fight him in boxing, in his world. He would come to my world and then I would go to his world. It would be the pinnacle, a great moment for both sports.”

Although Fury is training with Darren Till and has said he wants to pursue MMA, JDS doesn’t believe he will make the transition full-time. Instead, he believes he will do one fight.

“I don’t think he comes [full time] to MMA, but I think he’ll fight once,” dos Santos said. “It would be very interesting. I see the UFC going that direction as well with Zuffa Boxing and Dana White being a huge boxing fan. We saw him meeting Floyd Mayweather again, and that’s extremely beneficial for all of us. It would be a great opportunity for me. I’ve always dreamed with the opportunity of fighting a great boxer. It’s my area, it’s where I feel most comfortable.”

Before any of this can take place, Junior dos Santos will have to battle Curtis Blaydes and Tyson Fury will take on Deontay Wilder in February.