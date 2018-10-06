UFC 229’s Jussier Formiga Feels Win Over Pettis Can Earn Him Title Shot

Jussier Formiga feels a victory over Sergio Pettis can get him a title opportunity.

Formiga and Pettis will clash tonight (Oct. 6) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC 229. Despite its spot on the card, the winner could be next in line for a shot at Henry Cejudo’s flyweight title. With Demetrious Johnson in limbo due to a partially torn LCL, the flyweight division is more open than ever before.

Jussier Formiga Is Eyeing UFC Gold

Formiga knows that a couple of roadblocks have tripped him up in his quest for a title opportunity, but he feels a win over Pettis may get him to the promise land (via MMAFighting.com):

”I think so, you can’t rule out that possibility. It’s a title eliminator bout. Sergio is coming off a big win over (Joseph) Benavidez, is ranked No. 2 in the division now, and I’m in No. 5. It’s a fight between two top 5, so the winner should be the next contender. We’ve been in collision course for a long time, and the moment has finally arrived. We’re heading to a fight.”

Formiga is the fifth ranked UFC flyweight, while Pettis sits at the number two spot. Formiga and Pettis have both suffered losses to Cejudo, so they’ll be looking for impressive performances tonight to solidify their position on the 125-pound rankings.

